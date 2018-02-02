BEGUSARAI: One person was injured when unidentified persons tonight opened fire at the residence of an RJD MLA here, police said.

The legislator escaped unhurt, they said.

Upendra Paswan, who represents Bakhri assembly constituency, was at his residence in Kumharso village when two motorcycle-borne miscreants fired three bullets, Garhpura police station SHO Ruby Kant Kachchhap said.

MLA's supporter Naval Kishore Sahni, the headmaster of a local school who was seated beside Paswan, received bullet injuries in his stomach and was admitted to a private hospital, he said.

It was not yet clear who were the attackers and what was their motive, the SHO said, adding further investigations were underway.

Meanwhile, leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Tejashwi Yadav said, "I would like to inform the people of the country that this is the fourth incident of a murderous assault on an RJD MLA since Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's betrayal of mandate in July last year".

Kumar exited the Grand Alliance comprising the RJD and the Congress which followed corruption cases against Yadav.

The JD(U) leader subsequently formed a new government in Bihar with the BJP. PTI CORR NAC

