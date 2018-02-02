NEW DELHI: The Press Council of India (PCI) has sought a report from the Meghalaya government on the recent assault on a journalist allegedly by timber smugglers in West Khasi Hills district, the Council said today.

Biplap Dey, a freelance journalist, had gone to Athiabari area of the district, along with a driver and his friend, to investigate timber smuggling business when he was attacked and his camera and mobile phone damaged by alleged timber smugglers, police had said.

"Taking suo-motu cognisance of the issue, the (PCI) chairman has directed the government of Meghalaya through chief secretary, secretary (Home), director general of police, superintendent of police, West Khasi Hills district to file a report on the facts of the case," the PCI said in a statement.

The Shillong Press Club (SPC) has condemned the attack on the journalist and sought action against the perpetrators.

The Meghalaya Electronic Media Association has also urged the authorities to take action against the groups involved in both the attack and in smuggling.