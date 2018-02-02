LUCKNOW: All India Shia Waqf Board chairman Waseem Rizvi has ruffled many feathers yet again on Friday by advising those opposed to Ram temple in Ayodhya to take shelter in Pakistan and Bangladesh as

they allegedly had no place in India.

Rizvi, who visited Ayodhya and offered prayers at the makeshift temple at the disputed site and also met chief priest of the temple Acharya Satyendra Das, said fundamental forces in Muslim community like Zakir Naik should join ISIS in Syria.

"People, who are opposing Ram temple at Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya and want to build Babri mosque should go to Pakistan and Bangladesh. Such fundamental elements in Muslims community do not have a place in India," claimed the Shia Waqf Board chief while interacting with media persons.

Notably, the Supreme Court is scheduled to commence hearing in Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit from February 8, 2018.

Rizvi, who has been giving pro-temple statements while advocating an out of court, peaceful settlement of the vexed issue, felt that Ayodhya was a sacred place where no mosque should be built. “Those who want to create jehad in the name of masjid must go and join the forces of Abu Baqar Baghdadi, the ISIS chief in

Syria,” he added.

However, in a sharp reaction to Rizvi’s statement, Shia clerics of Ayodhya and Faizabad demanded his arrest and charged him with trying to communalize the atmosphere. “Rizvi himself is a land grabber and has been involved in cases of illegal selling of waqf properties. Now to save his skin, he is spreading this drama,” said Maulana Iftekhar Hussain Inquilabi, president, Shia Ulema Council. The cleric alleged that the Shia Waqf Board chief was well patronised during previous SP regime by SP patriarch Mulayam Singh

Yadav and the then urban development minister Azam Khan. “Now in BJP government, he wants to get pardoned for his previous deeds,” maintained the cleric.

On the other, Rizwan Mustafa Rizvi, vice president, Save Waqf India, demanded Waseem Rizvi’s immediate arrest as he was charge sheeted in criminal offences and should be stopped from making such

incendiary remarks against a community and vitiating the atmosphere.

