KOLKATA: Citing BJP's defeat in two parliamentary and an assembly bypoll in Rajasthan, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday claimed that the party would suffer a massive loss in 2019 Lok Sabha elections and become extinct.

"Everyone has seen the result in Rajasthan yesterday (Thursday). BJP has suffered a huge loss. They would suffer such a massive defeat in 2019, that no one would be able to find them even with binoculars," Banerjee said at a public meeting in Howrah.

"In West Bengal we are in the number one position by far. Even if the three opposition parties (Left, Congress and BJP) come together, they still would not be able to come close to us," she claimed.

Banerjee also dubbed the Union Budget for 2018-19 as a "nervous budget" and ridiculed centre's National Bamboo Mission (NBM) and the newly introduced GOBAR-DHAN scheme.

"The central government is full of lies. It has become nervous. Their nervousness is reflected in the (union) Budget," the Trinamool Congress supremo said.

"Crores of rupees has been allotted for a certain bamboo mission.How did they come up with such an idea? Does it mean that anybody who protests against the government would be beaten up with a bamboo stick?" she mocked.

Accusing the centre of not taking any constructive steps to improve the situation of the farmers, Banerjee said she was shocked after hearing about centre's new GOBAR-DHAN scheme for solid waste management.

"Centre has come up with GOBAR-DHAN scheme where they have people asked to store the cattle dung and consider it as property. Property should be kept in banks. I want to know if they are also planning to open banks for storing cattle dung?" she questioned.

The centre has allocated Rs 1,290 crore for a restructured National Bamboo Mission (NBM) in the current budget while it has also proposed a scheme calledA 'Galvanising Organic Bio-Agro Resources Dhan' (GOBAR-DHAN) for the management and conversion of cattle dung and solid waste in farms to compost, fertiliser, and bio-CNG.

Banerjee also dubbed the national health mission a "hoax" and also accused the centre of reducing and stopping funds for certain schemes.

"The government cannot do anything constructive. They are busy killing people. They have also reduced the fund for mid-day meal and cut down the funds for minority community from Rs 4,000 crore to Rs 1,000 crore."

"The national health mission is also a hoax. The fund is empty," she alleged.

About the recent bypollsin West Bengal where Trinamool has achieved landslide victory, she also took a dig at the Left Front and Congress in the state.

"CPI-M and Congress have no shame even after loosing in such a big margin. They are completely shameless. Their only job is to abuse the Trianmool Congress. The more they would blindly oppose us the more disconnected from people they would become. People will not forgive them," she added.

