GAYA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today said those found guilty of planting bombs in Bodh Gaya recently would not be spared.

"Agencies of the Centre and the state are investigating the planting of bombs. The guilty will be found out and given stern punishment. They will not be spared", Kumar said after inaugurating "Bauddh Mahotsav" (Buddhist festival) here.

The festival is being held at the Kaalchakra Maidan, where two bombs were found on January 19 last shortly after the Tibetan spiritual leader had completed his discourse for the day and retired to a monastery.

The bombs, which turned out to be of high intensity, could be deactivated two days later at a secluded spot by the bomb disposal squad of NSG.

Before inaugurating the festival, the Chief Minister also held a meeting with senior officials during which he reviewed security arrangements at key spots in Bodh Gaya, including the Maha Bodhi temple which is situated at the spot where Buddha is said to have attained enlightenment more than 2000 years ago.

"It is shocking to see that people had plans to carry out a terrorist strike on a place associated with the Buddha whose message of peace has found adherents world over", the Chief Minister remarked at the festival's inaugural ceremony.

"Bodhgaya is the land of the Buddha. Strife prevails in the entire world but it must have no place here. Those trying to disturb peace here will face action from the Centre as well as the state", he added.

The Chief Minister also dwelt at length on the glorious history of Bodhgaya and its status as a centre of pilgrimage which attracts visitors from across the world.

Others who spoke on the occasion included Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi, state Tourism minister Pramod Kumar, local MLA and Agriculture minister Prem Kumar and former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi.