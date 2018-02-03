File picture of vehicles moving towards Jammu-Srinagar highway closed due to heavy snowfall in Kashmir valley.(Photo | PTI)

JAMMU: The AN-32 Kargil courier today airlifted 146 passengers from Kargil district in Ladakh region to the twin capitals of Srinagar and Jammu, Director Disaster Management Aamir Ali said.

A total of 146 passengers availed the facility between Kargil to Jammu and Kargil to Srinagar, he said.

While 50 passengers were airlifted from Srinagar to Kargil and 25 from Kargil to Srinagar, 48 passengers were airlifted to Jammu to Kargil and 23 on the return journey, he said.

Kargil and Leh districts of Ladakh region are cut off from the rest of the state owing to the closure of 434-km Srinagar-Leh national highway due to snowfall in December last year.

The road usually remains closed for five to six months annually.

The director disaster management said over 400 persons have availed the Kargil courier facility since its introduction in mid January.