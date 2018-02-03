KASGANJ: Another accused named Rahat Qureshi was arrested on Saturday in connection with the communal violence in Uttar Pradesh’s Kasganj district.

Earlier on January 31, the Uttar Pradesh Police arrested Salim, the prime accused in the killing of Chandan Gupta during the communal flare-up in the district on Republic Day.

The clash had broken out after an unauthorised bike rally was taken out by RSS-affiliated students' group Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) in the city to commemorate the Republic Day and allegedly stones were pelted at them during the roadshow.