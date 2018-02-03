SAMBA: The Border Security Force (BSF) has foiled an infiltration bid by terrorists in the Samba sector along the border area in Kashmir.

The officials on Saturday said, “BSF sentinels had noticed suspicious movement along the international border in Samba sector on Thursday night. A round of retaliatory fire by the forces forced the intruders to return.”

“Alert BSF troops fired upon the infiltrators forcing them to return. Following that, no more movement was seen later,” officials added.

There was no injury or casualty recorded on either side.

Further details are awaited.