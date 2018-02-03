CBI arrests Kanpur GST commissioner Sansar Singh, eight others for bribery
By ANI | Published: 03rd February 2018 09:58 PM |
Last Updated: 03rd February 2018 09:58 PM | A+A A- |
NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday arrested GST commissioner of Kanpur, Sansar Singh, on the charges of bribery.
Singh, his three official staff and five private persons were arrested for allegedly taking and demanding bribe.
The CBI has also registered an FIR against Singh's wife.
Further investigation is on.