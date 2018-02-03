THANE: A court here today sent a woman private detective, who was arrested for her alleged involvement in illegal procurement of call detail records (CDR), to police custody till February 7.

Rajani Pandit (54), who is said to be the country's first woman private detective, was arrested by the Thane Crime Branch officials yesterday.

She was produced before Judicial Magistrate First Class S L Gupta today.

The crime branch sought her custody, saying it needed to probe if more people were involved in the racket.

According to the police, Pandit's name had cropped up after four private detectives, arrested earlier in connection with the case, revealed her involvement.

The four detectives, whom the police identified as Makesh Pandian (42), Prashant Palekar (49), Jigar Makwana (35) and Samresh Jha (32) alias Pratik Mohpal, were arrested on January 24 from the Kalwa township here.

According to the police, the case against the four was that they were illegally procuring CDRs from some persons in neighbouring Mumbai and selling them for money.