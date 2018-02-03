JAMMU: Scores of Congress activists today staged protests near the International Border (IB) here against frequent violations of the Ceasefire by Pakistani forces, and lashed out at the central government for its "total failure" to deal with the situation.

Led by Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president G A Mir, the activists held the protests in R S Pura and Suchetgarh sectors, raising anti-Pakistan slogans for unabated ceasefire violations along the IB and the Line of Control (LoC) in the state, a party spokesman said.

Addressing the protesters, Mir accused the Narendra Modi-led BJP government of following a "weak policy" to deal with Pakistan and said that "there is a record number of shelling on borders leading to increased death toll of civilians and jawans".

Fourteen people including eight civilians were killed and over 70 others injured in Pakistani shelling along the LoC and the IB from January 18 to 22.

The JKPCC leader lashed out at the Modi government for its "total failure to deal with the situation along the border".

On the upcoming panchayat polls in the state, he said that the Congress had never shied away from any electoral exercise and that it always favoured strengthening of democratic institutions.