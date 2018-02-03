NEW DELHI: Human Resources Development (HRD) Minister Prakash Javadekar and External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj on Saturday launched 'Exam Warriors', a book written by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for students.

The book, penned by the Prime Minister intends to reach out to the students and prepare them to face the difficulties ahead of their exams.

'Exam Warriors' has been published by noted publishers Penguin India and the book runs into 208 pages.

Addressing the gathering here, EAM Swaraj said, the book is most relevant one in this exam season.

She also hailed Prime Minister Modi as a good communicator while saying that he has tried to share his thoughts with students through the book.

Speaking at the event, Javadekar said, the book will help the students in beating the stress.

He also urged the parents to read the book and not pressurise their children during exams.

He also informed that Prime Minister Modi will interact with students of schools and colleges on February 16.