NEW DELHI: An FIR has been lodged against a dog owner, by a non-profit organisation UNESCO representative Shigeru Aoyagi, after the animal had bitten him in December.

According to Aoyagi’s statement, he had gone for an evening walk in the Lodhi Garden, when suddenly the pet owned by Gaurav Dayal bit him causing severe pain and injury.

In his complaint, he mentioned the owner of the dog, Gaurav Dayal.

Dayal should have taken care of the dog, the complaint said.

Police have registered an FIR against the owner under sections 289/337 of the Indian Penal Code.

The incident took place in December while the FIR has been registered on January 31, 2018.