LUCKNOW: Hours after the change in the fleet of Lucknow police, cops, in an overdrive, struck the gang of dacoits involved in series of dacoities in and around state capital last month. They rounded up four goons in an operation in Krishnanagar locality on late Friday night.

Besides, a gangster was killed and over two dozen criminals, wanted in multiple cases, were nabbed in 15 encounters across 10 districts of the state in the past 60 hours. At least eight of those arrested were carrying cash reward on their head ranging from Rs 15,000 to Rs 50,000. Back in the state capital, of the four dacoits held on past Friday midnight, two were injured and rest two were in police custody for questioning. It may be recalled Lucknow had witnessed four back-to-back dacoities in a span of five days between January 18 and January 23 in Chinhat, Kakori, and Malihabad, all on the outskirts. Two persons were killed and a dozen were injured in the incidents of loot and dacoity while the miscreants had decamped with booty worth lakhs from all the places.

Acting on a tip-off, Lucknow police team encountered the dacoits in Khera village of Krishnanagar locality while they were going to strike at a prominent trader’s house. In the police operation, two miscreants sustained gunshots and were admitted to the district hospital while rest two were in police custody.

Moreover, a single barrel gun, three country-made pistols, live bullets, a syringe and an injectable used by the goons to turn their targets unconscious, were recovered from their possession. Those arrested from the spot belonged to Rajasthan and were identified as Mahendra alias Mahesh, a resident of Bikaner, Manoj alias Chhotu of Alwar, Rajesh alias Patla and Ramesh alias Raju.

While Mahendra and Manoj were injured during the police encounter, Dayaram, Ramveer and Kalia are still absconding. According to police sources, the gang was involved in total 11 incidents of dacoities in Lucknow, Barabanki, Farrukhabad, Bikaner and Kayamganj. They used to move on bikes and four-wheelers. The cops said that they had done a recce of their target and its surroundings in the guise of door-to-door sellers. Meanwhile, a majority of gangsters picked up during the last 60 hours, hailed mainly from western UP districts, including Saharanpur, Shamli, Bulandshahr, Muzaffarnagar, Hapur, Meerut and Baghpat. Some arrests were also made in central and eastern parts -- Gorakhpur, Kanpur and Lucknow. Police recovered arms, ammunition apart from cash, jewellery and cars most of which was looted by those listed criminals.

Beginning with Muzaffarnagar, Special Task Force did in listed criminal Indrapal, who had a cash reward of Rs 25,000 on his head. Indrapal hailed from Ghaziabad and was wanted in 33 criminal cases. In Bulandshaher, police arrested a wanted gangster Mukesh from his residence in Jahangirabad police circle. Mukesh carried a reward of Rs 20,000on his head.

Similarly, in Hapur, Aas Mohammad and Ashu were injured in an operation. While Aas

Mohammed hails from Gautam Budh Nagar, Ashu is a Ghaziabad resident. Police recovered two country-made pistols from them and a car looted by them.

Meanwhile, in Gorakhpur, the police nabbed two goons – Manish Yadav and Manoj, each carrying a cash reward of Rs 50,000 on his head. Both the miscreants received police bullet shots and were admitted to BRD Medical College where their condition was stated to be stable.

Even in Lucknow, the police arrested Naresh Bhati and his associate Kuldeep Jaat recovering a carbine and a pistol from them after an ambush in which Bhati suffered bullet injuries and was undergoing treatment.

Similar arrests were made in Kanpur following an exchange of fire on Wednesday. Public Relation Officer (PRO), DG Headquarters ASP Rahul Srivastava confirmed that 15 encounters had taken place until Friday evening.