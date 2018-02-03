CHANDIGARH: A gang involved in human trafficking was busted and three minor girls released following the arrest of two of its members during a raid here, police said today.

A police team, led by Inspector Sandeep Mor, nabbed Surinder from Faridabad yesterday and handed him over to the team of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Child Welfare Council (CWC), Puja Dabla, they said.

During questioning, Surinder confessed he used to purchase girls from his neighbouring villages and sell them to Mani Mishra, and members of his family for Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000. They used to take the girls to the National Capital Region and the Faridabad area and get them to work as domestic helps, police said.

Based on the information provided by Surinder, a police team, under the supervision of ACP Dabla, raided the house of Mishra and rescued three girls.

Surinder admitted that he and Mani Mishra had sexually harassed their victims, officials said.

The spokesman said the rescued minor girls were undergoing medical test at the Badshah Khan Hospital in Faridabad. Surinder had sold 25-30 girls to Mishra, he added.

The arrests were made following a complaint lodged at the Women Police Station, in Faridabad, by a member of the Child Welfare Council on January 28, he added.

The complaint was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Juvenile Justice Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

According to the complainant, a minor girl was sold by her grandmother to Surinder for Rs 4000 two years ago.

Surinder took the girl to his office and allegedly sexually harassed her and left her at someone's residence to work as a domestic help. About 15 days ago, Mishra brought the girl to Faridabad and allegedly raped her several times, the spokesman said.

He also beat her up and snatched Rs 30,000 which the girl had received as wages for working as a domestic help, he said, adding that the victim was undergoing treatment.