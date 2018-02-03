KOTA: A 14-year-old girl died after she was allegedly set on fire at her home by a teenage boy following a heated exchange of words between the two, the police said today.

The accused was reportedly angry after the girl told her parents about the boy's romantic proposal to her. The girl parents went to the boy's home two days ago to complain about it and also told the him to stop meeting the girl, they said.

Yesterday afternoon, when the girl was alone at her house, the 16-year-old boy came to her, and after a verbal spat, he poured kerosene on her and set her on fire, a police officer said.

She was rushed to a hospital in Kota, where she died during treatment, he said, adding the body would be handed over to the family after post-mortem.

The boy fled the spot after the incident and the police are trying to apprehend him, the officer said.