SHIMLA: The Himachal Pradesh government on Saturday allowed amending of the Himachal Pradesh Town and Country Planning rules, 2018 to allow sealing of unauthorised buildings in the state.

The sealing of buildings would be done after giving the defaulters an opportunity of being heard, a government spokesperson told IANS. However, this will give relief to the hoteliers as their objections will be invited now.

A decision in this regard was taken at a meeting of the Cabinet presided over by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur in Dharamsala town.

Approval was accorded by the Cabinet to grant interim relief to the regular government employees, pensioners, and family pensioners at the rate of eight per cent basic pay to be payable from January 1, 2016, as was announced by the Chief Minister on January 25.

This will put a burden of Rs 700 crore to the state exchequer.

The Cabinet also decided to increase the maternity leave of women contractual employees from 135 to 180 days, thus equating them with regular women employees in granting of maternity leave benefit.

It also decided to invite expression of interest for procurement of design consultant for carrying out a detailed feasibility study of 2,000 km of road length proposed under the World Bank assistance for Himachal Pradesh State Roads Project Phase-II.

A decision was also taken that the budget session of the state assembly would be held from March 6 to April 5 with a break from March 17 to 25.

It was also decided to impose a ban on general transfers of all categories of employees.