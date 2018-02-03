NEW DELHI: Union minister Harsh Vardhan today said people in Delhi are facing the problem of air pollution and asked the teaching community to join a campaign to sensitise all about climate change and global warming, which he termed was a matter of "concern" for the world.

He said the Department of Science and Technology would launch a mission on cyber physical systems to support setting up centres of excellence in areas of robotics, artificial intelligence, digital manufacturing, big data analysis, quantum communication and Internet.

Referring to the crucial role played by 'Polio Sainiks' from municipal corporation schools in the Pulse Polio campaign, the Union environment minister underlined the need for 'Green Sainiks' to broaden the 'Green Good Deeds' campaign and take it to the grassroots level.

Addressing around 700 principals of all government schools from North Delhi Municipal Corporation, Vardhan said environment is a matter of global concern like never before, and asked them to join the "Green Good Deeds" campaign, launched by the ministry.

"The whole world is concerned about the dangers of global warming and climate change. People in Delhi are already facing air pollution. Environment and its effects on the life of human beings are now on the agenda at every global forum.

"Everyone is looking up to India with expectation because they think that Indians have the DNA to protect the environment. Our ancestors had made protection of environment an integral part of their lifestyle," the minister said.

He said protecting environment was a "part and parcel" of our culture – as our ancestors worshipped the rivers, air, trees or forests and earth and lived in harmony with the land.

Vardhan reminded the teachers of their 'Green Social Responsibility', similar to Corporate Social Responsibility.

Asserting that it was not impossible to restore the environment to its clean and green state, the minister said, "It is not merely a technical issue, but a moral responsibility to restore and return the clean and green environment to the next generation."

With this objective in mind, the environment ministry has launched a people-oriented campaign named 'Green Good Deeds', he said, adding the plan is to broad-base it with involvement of teachers, students and other voluntary organisations.

A mobile application named 'Dr Harsh Vardhan' developed to reach out to people across India on the campaign, has also been launched recently.

Referring to the budgetary allocation for research in frontier areas of digital technology, Vardhan thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his pragmatic vision for allocation of funds in the General Budget 2018.

"The Department of Science and Technology will launch a Mission on Cyber Physical Systems to support establishment of centres of excellence in areas of robotics, artificial intelligence, digital manufacturing, big data analysis, quantum communication and Internet.

"India does not lag behind any country in the world in science and technology," he said.