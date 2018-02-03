Aftab, one of the Kashmiri students of Central University of Haryana, who was assaulted by goons on Friday. (Photo | ANI)

MAHENDERGARH: Haryana Police on Saturday lodged an FIR in connection with the alleged assault on two Kashmiri students of Central University of Haryana, in Mahendergarh.

The FIR was registered at the Mahendergarh Police Station, under sections 148 (Rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly guilty of offence towards common object), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“One of the police officers is in touch with the boys as well,” a statement from the police read.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti called for Haryana authorities to investigate the incident and take strict action, after reports of the assault emerged on Friday.

The two students, Aaftab Ahmed and Amzad Ali, narrated the incident to ANI.

“Yesterday, my friend and I had gone to Mahendergarh to buy some things and before leaving for the university, we also visited the mosque to offer Namaz. When we came out, we noticed some people following us, but we didn’t pay much heed,” Aaftab Ahmed said.

Next, we went to a tailor’s shop for my work, and as soon as I sat on the bike, a group of 15 to 20 people came and started beating us,” the other student Amzad Ali said.

The perpetrator did not offer any reason for their action, despite the students repeatedly asking what their fault was. Their call for help also went unheard by the passersby.

“Soon after, police arrived at the spot and asked us to go to the hospital. We went for checkup and returned to our university campus. We told faculty about the incident and lodged a complaint with the university,” Ahmed said.

Ali said the police had assured that they would come to the hospital but after waiting for them till 5:00 p.m., Ahmed and Ali left for their university.