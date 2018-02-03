Out of the six people who are accused in connection with the assault of Kashmiri students in Haryana's Mahendergarh have been arrested.

Talking to the press, Mahendergarh SP Kamaldeep added that three others are also identified on the basis of CCTV footage collected and the investigation is underway.

Two Kashmiri students were beaten up while returning to the campus after offering congregational Friday prayers in Mahendragarh town.

Haryana Police on Saturday had lodged an FIR in connection with the alleged assault on two Kashmiri students of Central University of Haryana, in Mahendergarh.

The FIR was registered at the Mahendergarh Police Station, under sections 148 (Rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly guilty of offence towards common object), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“One of the police officers is in touch with the boys as well,” a statement from the police read.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti called for Haryana authorities to investigate the incident and take strict action, after reports of the assault emerged on Friday.

(with inputs from Online Desk)