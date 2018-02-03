KOLKATA: Massive violence erupted at a major junction near the IT hub of Kolkata after a bus allegedly skipped the traffic signal and mowed down two youngsters here on Saturday.

Sources revealed that college students Sanjay Basu and Biswajit Bhuniya were mowed down by the bus which skipped a traffic signal.

Locals accused the police of lax vigil in the accident-prone crossing. They torched four buses and vandalised a police vehicle and a fire tender at Chingrighata junction in eastern Kolkata and also rained stones on the police at Shantinagar locality near the junction.

The police responded by resorting to lathi-charge and lobbing tear gas shells to quell the mob.

Media was also targeted in the violence.

The city’s major expressway Eastern Metropolitan Bypass, which connects Dumdum airport and IT hub Sector V of Salt Lake with rest of the city, was blocked for more than four hours due to the violence. Though the accused driver fled the spot, he was later arrested and his license permanently cancelled.

Local MLA Sujit Basu reached the spot and stated that ‘outsiders’ were behind the violence and promised help to the families of the deceased.

The incident comes close in heels after 44 people died as a bus skid off a bridge and fell in Bhairab river at Daulatabad village in Murshidabad district and eight people were killed when a bus fell into a canal near Kharagpur in Paschim Medinipur district.