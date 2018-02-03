NEW DELHI: The National Board of Examinations, which conducted the NEET-PG 2018, has approached the Delhi Police after it received complaints that touts were alluring candidates to help secure good ranks for money.

The NBE, which is an autonomous body of the health ministry, had conducted NEET-PG 2018 on January 7 for admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma courses.

"The NBE has received complaints that touts and agents are alluring and misleading the candidates to help them in securing a good merit position or marks if money is paid to them," the agency said.

The NBE has taken this very seriously and has filed a complaint with the local police, cyber cell and the crime branch of Delhi Police, it said.

It cautioned the candidates not to be misled by any such false and bogus claims.

The NBE said it has declared the result of NEET-PG 2018 on January 23 in respect of 1,28,917 candidates who appeared in the exam.

"In the result, the NBE has provided the marks obtained by each candidate. Tie-breaking of candidates having same marks and same number of correct responses in NEET-PG 2018 shall be done on the basis of marks obtained in the MBBS professional exams," it said.

This, it said is unlike previous NEET-PG and AIPGMEE where only date of birth was utilised as a tie-breaking criterion.

Due to candidates making incorrect MBBS marks entries in the online application form and in order to ensure that the tie-breaking is accurate, the NBE has given a one-time final opportunity to all the candidates to make corrections in their MBBS marks through the online portal, it said.

The candidates can submit their scanned MBBS professional marksheets as a proof of the same for the purpose of verification by the NBE.

"Tie-breaking and generation of the merit list shall be done thereafter in accordance with the criteria mentioned in the information bulletin," it said.

As per NBE public notice dated January 29, the merit list shall be declared by February 15 this year.

"The NBE shall also publish the number of questions attempted correctly and incorrectly by the candidates at the time of declaration of the merit list," it added.