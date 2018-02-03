MUMBAI/AURANGABAD: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on Saturday termed the announcements of the Modi government regarding the minimum support price (MSP) for all crops as a bluff as he addressed a rally at Aurangabad to conclude the 'Halla Bol Yatra'.

“The central government’s announcement regarding their plans to give MSP 1.5 times that of the production cost is a clear bluff. Their ploy is to show the production cost to be very low and thereby bring down the MSP,” Pawar said as he addressed the rally at Delhi Gate.

Pawar also lashed out at both the governments – in the state as well as in the Center – for their anti-farm policies.

“Not to act till the situation becomes unmanageable is one of the peculiarities of both these governments. This policy has ruined the agriculture in the state. The farmers are committing suicide owing to this policy. The loan waiver scheme announced by the Maharashtra government too is a big bluff,” Pawar said.

The second phase of ‘Halla bol Yatra’ concluded on Saturday with a culmination of over three-weeks-long march that visited all the eight districts of the Marathwada region into a rally at the Divisional Commissioner’s Office. It was attended by all the top leaders of the party.

Pawar also raised the issue of ruined Cotton crops due to the Pink Bollworm on the BT Cotton variety to criticize the government.

“Farmers from Marathwada are restless because of the bollworm. The government is assuring that they would get the compensation for the farmers from the seed companies. But, that won’t be possible and the farmers won’t get anything. In such a state the youth from Marathwada would work for the revolution in the state,” he said.

Pawar also criticised the demonetisation while arguing that it adversely affected the industries sector. He also said that the Triple Talaq is the right given by the religion to Muslims and that the government should not interfere with that.

Ajit Pawar came down heavily on the state government for denying permission to the rally, while the leader of opposition Dhananjay Munde said that the government is doing it from the defeatist mindset.