GUWAHATI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the Northeast, comprising eight states, was at the heart of India’s Act East Policy even as he said the growth of India would be incomplete without the region’s growth.

“We created the Act East Policy. The Northeast is at the heart of it. The policy requires increased people-to-people contact, trade ties and other relations with ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations),” he said after inaugurating the two-day Global Investors’ Summit, titled “Advantage Assam”, in Guwahati.

Talking about the celebration of 25 years of partnership between India and the ASEAN, he said the ties went back to thousands of years. He insisted on the government’s vision for a balanced and fast-paced growth and said the development of the country would be incomplete without the development of the Northeast. In this regard, he highlighted a series of ongoing rail and road projects in the Northeast.

“All schemes of the government are oriented towards bringing about a qualitative change in the lives of people. The aim is to improve the ease of living. The Ayushman Bharat scheme, announced in the Union Budget, is the largest scheme of its kind in the world. It will benefit 45 to 50 crore people,” Modi said.

He said the Centre was working towards doubling the income of farmers by lowering input costs and enabling appropriate price for their produce. He spoke about several other steps being initiated by the government for farmers’ welfare.

Reiterating the Centre’s commitment to curb corruption, the PM said the Centre had taken up many path-breaking economic reforms in the last three years, making the country the most preferred investment destination in the world.

“It is a result of these reforms that India today ranks 100 among 190 countries in the Doing Business Report of the World Bank, climbing up 42 ranks,” Modi said.

He congratulated Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal for creating a business and development-friendly environment in the state. The PM also lauded Sonowal’s efforts in curbing corruption.

The inaugural programme was attended among others by Bhutanese PM Tshering Tobgay, several Union ministers, chief ministers of Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh besides Assam, ambassadors and high commissioners of several countries and Reliance Industries Limited chairman Mukesh Ambani and Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekharan.

In his speech, the Bhutanese PM used the platform to showcase the Himalayan country.

“Bhutan is the 13th most peaceful and stable country in the world. It is also the second fastest growing economy in the world this year with GDP growth of 11.2 per cent. It offers power at Rs.2.23 per unit. So, you will get the ease of doing business in Bhutan,” he told the business leaders in an attempt to woo them.

Bhutan stands to benefit from Assam’s growth as it is bound not just by border but also history, he added.

Ambani made some commitments to Assam including building a football academy of international standard in partnership with the state government and opening up a centre for wildlife conservation and eco-tourism.

The summit is being hosted to showcase Assam’s manufacturing opportunities and geo-strategic advantages to investors.