PM Narendra Modi at Advantage Assam - Global Investors Summit 2018 in Guwahati. Bhutanese PM Tshering Tobgay is also present. (Photo | ANI)

GUWAHATI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached Guwahati to inaugurate the Global Investors' Summit -'Advantage Assam' on Saturday.

The Prime Minister was received by Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, along with other officials.

The two-day event, starting today, will showcase the state's manufacturing opportunities and geostrategic advantages to foreign and domestic investors.

The Summit has been organised by the Assam Government, in association with the industry body the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), aiming to position the state as India’s Expressway to Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries.

There is number of focus sectors, identified by the state, which includes agriculture and food processing, organic farming, bamboo, handloom, textile and handicrafts, inland water transport, riverfront development and logistics.