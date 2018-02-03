GUWAHATI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday will inaugurate the Global Investors' Summit 'Advantage Assam' here.

The two-day event, starting today, will showcase the state's manufacturing opportunities and geostrategic advantages to foreign and domestic investors.

The Summit has been organised by the Assam Government, in association with the industry body the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), aiming to position the state as India’s Expressway to Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries.

There are number of focus sectors, identified by the state, which include agriculture and food processing, organic farming, bamboo, handloom, textile and handicrafts, inland water transport, river front development and logistics. (ANI)

