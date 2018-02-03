NEW DELHI: The country’s national carrier Air India will be privatised by the end of this calendar year and its new owner could be decided by June-end, the Centre announced on Friday.

Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha said the government is expecting a winning bidder for Air India by the end of June and the “legal closing” of the transaction shall be done by December this year.

Calling it the divestment process the “biggest ever” exercise in the country in terms of value and revenue, the minister said that legal closing would mean “all of the legal agreements, security clearances, transfer of assets, transfer of title and deeds will be complete. So, Air India will be transferred to the private sector on the lines of British Airways, American Airlines, Lufthansa and Qantas.”

The debt-laden airline, which has been staying afloat on taxpayers’ money, will be split into five parts — Air India’s low fare international carrier AI-Express, AI-SATS (a 50:50 ground-handling entity with Singapore Airport Terminal Services); AI Transport Services (ground-handling unit); the engineering unit; AI’s regional arm Alliance Air, and a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV). While the first four will be offered on sale, the SPV — which comprises AI’s unsustainable debt, Centaur hotels, land and the airlines’ priceless art collection — will remain with the government.

“This is the biggest reform being initiated by the Modi government. We will soon issue the information memorandum for all the four entities being offered for divestment, which will contain details of the sale,” Sinha said.

AI’s valuation is currently undertaken by a transaction advisor (TA). “The valuation is being done on an ‘ongoing entity basis’,” Sinha said.

Sinha added that AI’s debt is being evaluated and may be as high as Rs 70,000 crore. Alternatively, a group of ministers headed by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will decide how much stake, if any, the government should retain in AI.

The strategic divestment means minimum 51 percent will be sold off to the private bidders. So far, the government has received two Expression of Interests — one from IndiGo and another from a foreign player.

The ‘Maharaja’ is surviving on an equity infusion of Rs 30,231 crore approved by the UPA regime in 2012, which was to be given over a decade. The airlines has already received more than Rs 26,000 crore under the package. In 2018-19, a budgetary support of Rs 650 crore has been provided to the national carrier on account of its turnaround and financial restructuring plan. The airline has also been allowed to raise `506 crore through IEBR (Internal and Extra Budgetary Resources).

Divestment process:

June 2017: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs gave in-principle nod to the strategic disinvestment of Air India

January 10, 2018: The Centre tweaked FDI norms allowing foreign carriers to own 49% stake in Air India

January 15: The government said AI will be split into four entities and will then be sold

February 2: MoS for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha announced that AI would be privatised by December-end