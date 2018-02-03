JIND: A statue of Dr B R Ambedkar in the Rani Talab area here was allegedly damaged by some unidentified persons, police said.

The police were informed about the matter today by members of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Dr B R Ambedkar Welfare Sangharsh Samiti, they said.

They alleged that this morning they found that the specs of the statue were broken, police said.

The BSP and members of the samiti staged a protest in the area, after which security was stepped up.

The protesters dispersed after being assured by senior police officials, including DSP Rambhaj, that the matter was being probed and the perpetrators would be nabbed.