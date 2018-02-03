NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court today sought the response of the Telangana government and Bollywood producer Karim Morani on a plea seeking cancellation of his regular bail granted in a rape case.

Morani has been accused by a 25-year-old woman of "aggravated", "brutal rape" over a period of six months.

The woman has claimed in her petition that she was raped under threat of elimination by the underworld and circulation of her nude pictures possibly taken during alleged assaults.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud issued notice to the Telangana government and Morani and sought their response in six weeks.

The apex court on September 22 last year had dismissed the plea of Morani challenging the Hyderabad High Court verdict cancelling his anticipatory bail in the case.

It had asked the film producer to surrender before the Telangana Police in connection with the case.

The high court on September 5 last year had upheld the decision of the sessions court refusing anticipatry bail to Morani.

The sessions court had taken note of the fact that Morani, who has now been acquitted in 2G spectrum allocation case, had concealed the fact that he was facing trial in the high-profile corruption case and had been in jail for several months.

An FIR was filed by an aspiring actor alleging that she was raped by the film producer.