Image used for representational purpose.

PATNA: A day after unidentified armed men opened fire at his residence, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA Upendra Paswan on Saturday wrote a letter to Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) requesting him to increase his security.

Paswan has also asked the DGP to provide him with a police escort party.

Some unidentified miscreants opened fire at the house of the RJD MLA in Bihar's Begusarai on January 2.

RJD MLA from Bakhri, however, escaped unhurt while Middle school's headmaster Naval Kishore Mukhiya suffered injuries.