CHANDIGARH: The opposition Shiromani Akali Dal today released its first list of 38 candidates for the Ludhiana municipal elections slated to be held on February 24.

The list was announced by SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, a party release said.

Among the candidates were Kumari Divia Danav, Gurmail Singh Jazi, Ninderjit Kaur Dhillon, Baljinder Kaur, Sarbjit Singh Laddi, Kuldeep Kaur Bhinder and Pooja Rani.

Nominations are to be filed between February 8 and February 13.

The nomination papers will be scrutinised on February 15.

The date of withdrawing of nominations is February 16 and election symbols will be allotted on the same day.

Polling would be held on February 24, while counting would take place on February 27.

Around 10.50 lakh voters are eligible cast their votes to elect their representatives from 95 wards.

Among the voters, 5.67 lakh are males, 4.82 lakh are females, while 23 belong to the third gender.