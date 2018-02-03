SRINAGAR: A group of lawyers today took out a march in protest against the recent killings of three civilians allegedly in firing by security forces in Shopian district, police said.

The lawyers assembled outside the court complex here and took out the march, a police official said.

A spokesman of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association expressed concern over the killings in Shopian last week and the "war-like situation" along the border.

"The Bar Association, while condemning the killings, demands immediate arrest of the guilty Army officials," the spokesman said.