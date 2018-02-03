JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje today said the state budget would be balanced and progressive, and would fulfil aspirations of all sections of the society.

She said suggestions given by the youth, women entrepreneurs, professionals and students, among others, would be considered in the budget.

The budget session of the state Legislative Assembly is beginning on Monday.

She addressed a pre-budget consultation meeting attended by women, youths, students, sportspersons today and took suggestions from them.

The chief minister said a lot of work had been done in the areas of women empowerment, skill development and startups.

Good suggestions would be incorporated in the budget, Raje added.