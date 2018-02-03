SRINAGAR: Four persons, including two CRPF personnel, were injured in a grenade attack in Pulwama district of south Kashmir today, the police said.

Militants lobbed a grenade at a CRPF party in Batagund area of Tral, a police official said.

Four persons, including two CRPF jawans, were injured in the incident, he said.

The area has been cordoned off and a search operation is underway, the official said.