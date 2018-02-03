MATHURA: Two brothers were today sentenced to 10 years' rigorous imprisonment by a district court here for attempting to murder a relative over two years ago.

Additional District Judge Amar Pal Singh awarded rigorous imprisonment of 10 years with fine of Rs 10,000 on Ramveer and Bhupendra, Assistant District Government Counsel Nand Kumar Tiwari said.

Narrating the prosecution, he said, Pushpa, from Indrawali, was married to Ramveer, from Adda Karab, in 2010.

The wife was, however, thrown out of the house by the husband and his brother, who accused her of being incapable of bearing a child.

Later, Bacchu Singh, Pushpa's father, lodged an FIR against Ramveer and Bhupendra under sections 307/34, 504, 506 of the IPC at the Baldeo police station, Tiwari said.

On June 20, 2015, as Pushpa was returning from court with her father on a motorcycle, they were attacked by the accused.

They lost control and fall down, following which Bhupendra fired a shot at Pushpa and injured her, Tiwari added.

Both brothers then fled from the spot, he said, adding that they threatened to eliminate Bacchu if the case against them was not withdrawn.