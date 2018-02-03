JAMMU: The Jammu and Kashmir government today said it would take up the matter regarding wearing of headscarf by women during training in police with the director general of state police.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Abdul Rehman Veeri made the statement in the Legislative Assembly here after the issue was raised by Congress MLA Kargil Asgar Ali Karbalie during the Zero Hour.

"The matter regarding wearing of headscarf by women during training in police will be taken up with the DGP," the minister said.

Meanwhile, in response to the BJP MLA's concern over a newborn's death at a district hospital in Udhampur recently, Education Minister Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari informed the House that all the details would be sought from the health department regarding failing to provide ambulance to a pregnant woman from Chenani, leading to the death of the baby.

"The House will be informed accordingly," he said.

On January 30, Deputy Speaker of Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Nazir Ahmad Gurezi asked the state government to initiate disciplinary action against a medical superintendent in connection with the reported death of the newborn.