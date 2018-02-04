BARATANG, MIDDLE ANDAMAN: In an interesting development nearly 14 men, from primitive tribal group Jarawa, reached Nilambur Jetty of Middle Andaman’s Baratang Island in a damaged wooden dinghy on Friday evening and demanded an old dinghy back, which was confiscated by Forest Department, several months back from Jarawa Reserve area.

According to details the Jarawa Men reached near Nilambur Jetty and sat on the old dinghy, they want, which was kept near the Jetty by Forest Department, since it was confiscated.

After the information was passed to Police unit of Baratang Police station, most of the policemen of PS Baratang reached the Jetty area and spoke to the Jarawa men and made them understand that as per rule, it is not possible to give back the dinghy and if they have any demand they can place the same in front of Andaman Adam Janjati Vikas Samiti (AAJVS) or Tribal Welfare Department.

Sources in police department said that due to handling of situation in a most professional manner by the team of PS Baratang the leader of Jarawa Men, Mr. Phu was convinced and they all agreed to return back in their damaged wooden dinghy.

But seeing the pathetic condition of wooden dinghy, these Jarawa Men, were using, the police team asked them to discard the damage dinghy immediately as that may cause accident anytime.

Sources police department said that the damaged wooden dinghy was obtained by Jarawa men from Kadamtala area.

Later a fiber boat was arranged to drop these 14 Jarawa men to Middle Strait Jetty of South Andaman, from where they had came.

A senior police officer who does not want his name to be quoted today said that this morning the matter was communicated officially to Tribal Welfare Department.