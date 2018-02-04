AHMEDABAD: At least 42 fishermen from Gujarat were arrested and eight boats were seized by the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) off the Gujarat coast, National Fishworkers' Forum (NFF) claimed today.

"We have confirmed that the PMSA seized eight boats and arrested 42 fishermen, mostly from Porbandar, yesterday," the secretary of the forum, Manish Lodhari, said.

A conformation of the arrests from Pakistani authorities was awaited, he said.

The boats had sailed from Porbandar a few days ago. After their seizure, they were being taken to Pakistan, Lodhari said.

The PMSA had arrested 17 fishermen from Gujarat for allegedly fishing in Pakistan's territorial waters last month.

It had apprehended 43 fishermen and seized seven boats off the Gujarat coast in December 2017.

The PMSA frequently arrests Indian fishermen from near the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL).

Pakistan had released 292 Indian fishermen as a goodwill gesture in December-January.

According to Lodhari, the PMSA apprehended around 400 Indian fishermen and seized 65 fishing boats in 2017.

Pakistani fishermen, mostly from the neighbouring Sindh province, are also apprehended by Indian security agencies such as the Border Security Force and Indian Coast Guard for crossing the international maritime border.