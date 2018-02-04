BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh unit of the Aam Aadmi Party today joined disgruntled BJP leader Yashwant Sinha's sit-in at Narsinghpur.

The protest, organised by Sinha's recently launched Rashtra Manch, has been on in front of the Narsinghpur Collector's office since February 1.

"I am sitting with Yashwantji. Our party has also taken out a mock funeral procession of the Madhya Pradesh BJP government for its anti-farmer policies," state AAP convenor Alok Agrawal told PTI over phone from Narsinghpur.

Agrawal added that Sinha's protest is to press for several demands, among them jobs for farmers who will be displaced by an upcoming coal fired power project in Narsinghpur.

A protester at the site said that BJP's Shatrughan Sinha was also on his way to participate in the protest. The actor-turned-politician had joined Sinha's Rashtra Manch a day after it was formed last month.