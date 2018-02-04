GUWAHATI: Guwahati will soon get an app-based river taxi service. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) to this effect was signed by Ola and the Assam government on Sunday at the Global Investors’ Summit “Advantage Assam” in the presence of the state’s transport minister, Chandra Mohan Patowary, and Ola vice president (operations), Vijay Ghadge.

The river taxis will be a machine-operated boat, which is faster and safer than the conventional ones. The fast pace of these boats-cum-taxis will not only reduce the travel time but will also provide a more comfortable journey for commuters.

“Bringing water taxis on the online platform will further strengthen the transportation ecosystem. App-based bookings will streamline demand, and enable advanced bookings and cashless payments, ensuring a convenient commuting experience,” Ola said in a statement. It forayed into Assam in December 2014.

Patowary was confident the service would go a long way.

“Assam has a unique transportation landscape where water transport plays an important role in cities including Guwahati. Ola has played a key role in streamlining road transport over the last few years in the state. This time around, we are thrilled to extend the partnership with Ola to pilot app-based water taxis in the capital city. We are certain that bringing a localised mode of commute on an app platform will enable convenient transportation for citizens and tourists alike, and we look forward to more such collaborations with Ola,” he said following the signing of the MoU.

Ghadge said the convenience and safety of commuters were of paramount importance for Ola.

“Our aim is to stand out as a reliable choice of transportation for the country. Our intent is reflected in all our partnerships with various state governments across transportation and tourism. As a part of this endeavour, we are delighted to partner and work with the Assam government to enhance and empower local transportation infrastructure. We laud the government’s efforts in providing opportunities to companies such as ours and are honoured to be a part of this initiative,” Ghadge said.