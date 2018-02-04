An estimated 772 people will be part of the workforce of the Minority Affairs Ministry by next month. Its actual strength in 2016 was 774. (File image for representational purpose | PTI)

NEW DELHI: An estimated 2.53 lakh central government jobs were generated in the last two years, reveals an examination of Union budget 2018-19.

According to the budget documents, presented by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday, the estimated workforce of central government establishments will be 35.05 lakh as on March 1, 2018.

This is 2.53 lakh more than the head count of 32.52 lakh in March 2016.

About 2.27 lakh jobs are estimated to have been added in central government departments between 2016 and 2017.

An estimated 34.8 lakh people were working with central government departments as on March 1, 2017, the budget documents say.

Though the lion's share of jobs has been added in police departments, the numbers have also gone up in various ministries and departments.

A reading of the budget papers, which gives a sector-wise break-up, details how the numbers stack up.

The budget says, for instance, that the Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers' Welfare will add 1,944 jobs by March 1.

Its actual strength in 2016 was 3,996.

Similarly, about 1,519 new jobs are estimated to have been added by the Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries between 2016 and March 2018.

The department's estimated strength on March 1 will be 3,861 against 2,342 in March 2016.

The Department of Atomic Energy is estimated to have added 6,279 jobs between March 1, 2018 and 2016. Its actual strength on March 1, 2016 was 30,639 and it is projected to be 36,918 by next month, the documents say.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation had a strength of 1,145 personnel in 2016 and will add 1,197 jobs by March.

Similarly, 3,024 jobs will be added by Ministry of Culture by next month, against its strength of 7,675 on March 1, 2016.

The Home Ministry (excluding police force, cabinet and police departments under it) will add 5,836 more personnel to take its strength to 26,188 by next month.

About one lakh more workforce is estimated to have been added in police departments under the home ministry to take the total head count to 11,25,093 by March 2018.

The strength of police departments under the central government was 10,24,374, as on March 1, 2016.

There will be an estimated increase of 1,196 persons in the Ministry of External Affairs by March 2018 as against its actual strength of 9,672 in 2016, the budget documents say.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change is estimated to add 2,234 more jobs by March to take its strength to 5,119 as against 2,885 in 2016, it said.

An estimated 772 people will be part of the workforce of the Minority Affairs Ministry by next month. Its actual strength in 2016 was 774.

The Mines Ministry will have 772 more personnel to take its strength to 8,562. There were 7,790 personnel employed with the ministry in 2016, the documents say.

The numbers of jobs in other government departments are also given in the document.