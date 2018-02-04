KOLKATA: The West Bengal CID today said it will verify if the house raided by sleuths at Naktala in the city actually belonged to the husband of a former IPS officer.

During the day-long raid at 12 locations yesterday, including the Naktala residence, a total of Rs 60 lakh in cash, over 2 kg of gold, several land deeds, laptops, pendrives, hard disks, phones and bank pass books were recovered, DIG CID N Pervez told reporters here.

The occupants of the house at Naktala were not subjected to any harassment and the CID team only visited the spots, apart from three other locations in the city and eight elsewhere in the state, acting on a tip-off about unaccounted wealth.

"From the Naktala location, 20 land deeds, three laptops, six external hard disks, 14 mobiles and pen drives were recovered and we are examining these items," he said.

Asked if any IPS officer was also in the CID probe related to alleged involvement in misconduct and extortion from civilians, the officer said, "Not as of now".

Pervez said while investigations were continuing against seven persons named in the case - six police personnel of lower ranks and a civilian - there had been one arrest of a gold merchant named Bimal Garai so far.

Four of the seven accused have been named in an FIR lodged by a West Midnapore businessman, while investigations were also on against three others for complicity in alleged extortion, he said.