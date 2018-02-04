SRINAGAR: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today visited forward posts along the Sino-India border in the Ladakh region of Jammu and Kashmir and interacted with the jawans deployed there, officials said today.

"The Raksha Mantri arrived at Thoise today and was briefed on the operational preparedness of the forward areas,"

a defence spokesperson said.

She then visited the highest post in the Daulat Beg Oldie (DBO) sector and Chushul along the Sino-India border in Eastern Ladakh and interacted with troops, he said.

This was the first ever visit of the defence minister to the DBO sector and to one of the highest posts in Eastern Ladakh.

"She was flown in an Army Aviation ALH helicopter. Lt Gen D Anbu, Army Commander Northern Command and Corps Commander of the Ladakh Corps, accompanied her during the visit," the spokesperson said.

Sitharaman complimented troops for their steadfastness and dedication despite the harsh climate and terrain.