MUMBAI: A fire broke out at an industrial estate in suburban Mulund late night today with officials of the BMC Disaster Control Room stating that fire-fighting operations were currently underway.

A Control Room official said that the there were no report of injuries to anyone, adding that eight fire engines and an equal number of water tankers had been deployed to douse the fire.

"The fire erupted at some industrial shops in Shanti Agency in Mulund West around 9.00 pm. The cause of the fire is not yet known," an official said.

Meanwhile, in neighbouring Thane, firefighters continued their efforts to bring under control a raging fire at a godown in Bhiwandi's Mankoli Naka area.

Fire teams from Bhiwandi, Ulhasnagar, Badlapur and Kalyan were engaged in the fire operations since 3am today, officials said.

There are no casualties, officials said, adding that it could take some more time to douse the flames.