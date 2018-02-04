SHIMLA: The employees and pensioners of the Himachal Pradesh government would be paid a additional eight per cent Interim Relief in March along with their salary for February 2018, an official spokesperson said today.

The employees would be paid the IR in cash from February while the IR arrears from January 1, 2016, to January 31, 2018, would be credited to provident fund, he said.

The pensioners, however, would get their arrears in cash along with the pension for February 2018, the official added.

On the occasion of the Statehood Day on January 25, Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur had announced eight per cent IR to all employees and pensioners with effect from January 1, 2016.

The move would cost the state exchequer nearly Rs 700 crore.

The pay and allowances of the Himachal government employees are linked to the Punjab Pay Commission.

As the VI Punjab Pay Commission is yet to submit its report, the employees did not get pay revisions already given to employees of the central government employees and a few other state governments.