SRINAGAR: At least four soldiers including a captain were killed and five others including two civilians injured in Pakistani troops firing and mortar shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

An army official said Pakistani troops breached border ceasefire in Bhimbar Gali sector of Rajouri district and fired from automatic weapons and resorted to mortar shelling on army positions and civilian areas today.

He said the army men deployed at the LoC returned the fire effectively with similar caliber weapons.

Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Shahid Choudhary told New Indian Express that Pakistani troops resorted to firing and mortar shelling along the entire stretch of LoC in the Rajouri district.

He said four army men including a Captain were killed and another critically injured in the Pakistani troops firing in Rajouri.

The deceased have been identified as Captain Kapil Kundu, Rifleman Ram Avtar, Rifleman Shubam Singh and Havaldar Roshan Lal.

The injured soldier was identified as Lance Naik Iqbal Ahmad.

Shahid said the intermittent firing cross-LoC firing was going on when reported last poured in.

Sources said army post in Rajouri was hit by mortars fired by Pakistani troops.

“Five soldiers including an officer manning the post sustained critical splinter injuries and were evacuated to hospital, where four of them including a Captain succumbed to injuries,” they said.

Sources said two BSF men including an Assistant Sub Inspector and two civilians were also injured in the Pakistani troops firing and mortar shelling.

The injured have been hospitalized, they said.

Defence spokesman said killing of four army men including an officer won’t go in vain.

“The unprovoked action by Pakistani Army will be given a befitting response,” he said.

In view of heavy and intense cross-border firing and shelling, the authorities have decided to close all schools close to LoC in Rajouri for next three days.

“All 84 schools located upto 5 kms along the LoC from Sunderbani to Manjakote sectors in Rajouri district shall remain closed for next three days,” DC Rajouri said.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has expressed her condolences with the families of the slain soldiers.

In a tweet, Mehbooba said she has been pained to hear that three soldiers were killed and two injured along the LoC in Rajouri today.

In January this year, 13 people including four army men, two border guards and seven civilians were killed in Pakistani troops firing and shelling along the frontiers in Jammu and Kashmir.