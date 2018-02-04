JAMMU: Three jawans were killed and five persons injured today in heavy shelling by Pakistani troops along LoC in Poonch and Rajouri districts of Jammu and Kashmir forcing Indian troops to retaliate, officials said.

Pakistani forces opened unprovoked and heavy firing and shelling along LoC in Bhimbher Gali sector of Rajouri district this evening, a senior army officials told PTI.

In the heavy shelling, three jawans were killed and two others injured, they said, adding that Indian Army was giving a befitting reply as heavy exchanges were on.

Earlier today, a 15-year-old girl and a soldier were injured as Pakistani troops violated ceasefire by targeting forward villages and posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch and Rajouri districts, officials said.

With these casualties, 17 people, including nine security personnel, died and 70 were injured in Pakistani shelling and firing along the LoC and International Border in the Jammu region this year.