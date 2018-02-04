BIJAPUR: The Naxals allegedly set ablaze 10 vehicles engaged in road construction work in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district.

The incident took place in Madded area of the district.

The vehicles, which were torched by the ultras included seven tractors, one Dozer, one water tanker and a JCB machine.

The construction of the roads was being done under the ‘Pradhanmantri Gram Sadak Yojana'.

Earlier in the first week of January, Naxals torched six vehicles in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur district situated near Jharkhand-Chhattisgarh border.