Indian Army soldiers patrol near the Line of Control in Poonch district after a ceasefire violation by Pakistan. (File photo | PTI)

JAMMU: Pakistan Army initiated "unprovoked and indiscriminate" firing across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch sector on Sunday, Indian army officials said.

The firing started around 11 a.m. with Pakistani soldiers using small arms, automatics and mortars, the officials said, adding that Indian troops retaliated strongly.