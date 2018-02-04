Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the Congress party is standing at the exit gate in Karnataka and that the state doesn't need a 'Congress culture' since the party has caused destruction there.

The Prime Minister was addressing a crowd at Palace Grounds while visiting the poll-bound state.

The Prime Minister, who slammed the Siddaramaiah government, did not touch upon the burning issue of Mahadayi river water dispute.

Nagaraj, a Karnataka activist was detained for observing black day, demanding a central government intervention in Mahadayi issue.

The day also marked the end of a 90-day rally, 'Nava Karnataka Nirmana Parivartana Yatre' (Journey to build a new Karnataka) by the Bhartiya Janata Party. The rally was flagged off by Amit Shah on 2 November 2017.

Karnataka is expecting assembly elections in April-May 2018.

PM Modi said that there will be chaos in Bengaluru if it doesn't get electricity for a day. However, there are 7 lakhs homes in Karnataka and four crores homes in the nation which lives in dark even after so many years of independence.

Attacking Congress further, Modi said that the party is trying to stall Triple Talaq and they are trying to do the same with OBC Bill.

@narendramodi did not speak a word on #Mahadayi river issue, farmers staged protest at freedom Parķ @NewIndianXpress — Ashwini M Sripad (@AshwiniMS_TNIE) February 4, 2018

Talking about the Union Budget, Modi said that the government has made a significant decision so that correct price of crops is given to farmers.

"The recent budget has solved one problem of Karnataka. with an investment of 17,000 crores, construction work of 160 km long sub-urban railway network will be started in Bengaluru. 15 lakhs commuters of the city will be benefited by it, said PM Modi in Bengaluru.

"If Yeddyurappa, son of a farmer, becomes CM of Karnataka, the projects for farmers will work at its best because Yeddyurappa has farmer's best interest at heart", added the Prime Minister.

"There are serious allegations of corruption against Congress leaders. Reports are coming about them demanding commission in several projects. I have been told that Karnataka govt is being recognised as 10% govt as no work is possible without 10% commission", said PM Modi.

"World is discussing ease of doing business but here ease of murdering is being discussed. The one who opposes ends up losing life. This is dangerous for democracy and shameful for state government", remarked Modi.

Elaborate police security arrangements were made in view of the rally. City Police Commissioner T Suneel Kumar said more than 1,000 police personnel have been deployed.

“Additional Commissioner of Police (West) B K Singh will supervise the security. Besides, three DCPs, 21 inspectors, other officials and the Garuda special force will also be deployed.

(With inputs from agencies)